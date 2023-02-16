Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,396,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.