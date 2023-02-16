Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.02

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.02 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 179.85 ($2.18). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 10,149 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £79.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,613.64.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $2.50. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.