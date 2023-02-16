Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,998 shares of company stock worth $2,478,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

JAZZ stock opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

