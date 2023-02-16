JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 865,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

