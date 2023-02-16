JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 528,520 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

