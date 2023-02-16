Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sims in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sims in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Sims has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

