JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter.

JPME opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $95.63.

