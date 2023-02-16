JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

