Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday.
Kadant Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of KAI opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant
About Kadant
Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadant (KAI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.