Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KAI opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

About Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 27.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $2,411,000. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.