Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $718.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. Kaman has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kaman by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kaman

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

