Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,168 shares trading hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Rating)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.