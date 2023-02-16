Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,168 shares trading hands.
Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13.
About Karelian Diamond Resources
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
See Also
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.