Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee Einbinder acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 289,407 shares of company stock valued at $313,214. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Price Performance

About Katapult

KPLT stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

