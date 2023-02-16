Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $723.93

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 723.93 ($8.79) and traded as high as GBX 843 ($10.23). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 829 ($10.06), with a volume of 56,205 shares.

Keller Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 785.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 723.93. The firm has a market cap of £603.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.99.

Keller Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.