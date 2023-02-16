Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.16

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 6729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 273.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

About Kenon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

