Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $6.90. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 2,935 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

