Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $6.90. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 2,935 shares.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.33.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
Featured Articles
