KeyCorp Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report released on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.