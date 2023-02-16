Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Up 2.9%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.97 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). 8,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Kinovo in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £22.06 million and a P/E ratio of 710.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.99.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

