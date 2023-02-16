Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
