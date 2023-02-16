Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.83.



Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

