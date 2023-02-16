Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Lancaster Colony worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $76,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

