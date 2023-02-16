Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.03 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

About Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in Lantheus by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 73,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.