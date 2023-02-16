Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lantheus Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.03 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
