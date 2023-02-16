Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,739.5 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
Shares of LSRCF stock opened at $174.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $106.43 and a 12 month high of $212.00.
About Lasertec
