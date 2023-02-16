LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Amundi increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

