LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LMAT opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38.
In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.
