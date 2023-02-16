LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LC opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

