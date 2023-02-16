Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Shares of LII stock opened at $266.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.24. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

