Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

LYSFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 40.00 to 44.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

