Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 221,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lesaka Technologies

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,750,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,182,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,742,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,939,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

