LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of LHC Group worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 255,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $166.00 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

