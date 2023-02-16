Life Storage (LSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.11%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

