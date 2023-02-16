LightPath Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LPTH opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.70. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

