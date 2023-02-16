Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.82

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.82 and traded as high as C$74.66. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.20, with a volume of 74,755 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price target on Linamar and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Linamar Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
