Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.82

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.82 and traded as high as C$74.66. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.20, with a volume of 74,755 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price target on Linamar and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Linamar Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

Insider Activity

About Linamar

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Insiders bought a total of 50,938 shares of company stock worth $3,369,216 over the last 90 days.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

