Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lion Price Performance
Lion stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Lion has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06.
About Lion
