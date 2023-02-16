Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lion Price Performance

Lion stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Lion has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

