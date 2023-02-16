Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.