Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Stock Performance
LPCN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
