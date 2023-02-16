Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LYV stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

