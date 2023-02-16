Loblaw Companies (L) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Loblaw Companies to post earnings of C$1.70 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$118.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.43. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$95.01 and a twelve month high of C$126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The company has a market cap of C$38.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,086,837.31. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Insiders have sold 46,554 shares of company stock worth $5,638,729 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$136.06.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

