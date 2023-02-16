LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $260.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.97. LPL Financial has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

