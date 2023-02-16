LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,512 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

