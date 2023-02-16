LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $274.27

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.27 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 274.55 ($3.33). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.31), with a volume of 1,053,764 shares changing hands.

LSL Property Services Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

