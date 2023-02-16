LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $693.78

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €693.78 ($746.00) and traded as high as €817.60 ($879.14). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €810.50 ($871.51), with a volume of 263,811 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($894.62) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €890.00 ($956.99) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €752.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €693.78.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

