Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.44. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

About Lyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,389,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

