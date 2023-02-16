Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.44. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
