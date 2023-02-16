Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.18. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 17,161 shares traded.

Macarthur Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$29.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.