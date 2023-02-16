Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Shares Up 1%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.04 and last traded at 2.01. 154,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,472,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.99.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

