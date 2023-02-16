Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.36. Approximately 371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAGTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magnet Forensics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magnet Forensics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magnet Forensics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Magnet Forensics Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

