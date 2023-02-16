Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stake Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of Malibu Boats worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

