Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TUSK stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $303.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.67.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
