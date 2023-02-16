Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $303.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after purchasing an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 82,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.