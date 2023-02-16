Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.44

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.44 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 263.10 ($3.19). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 256.40 ($3.11), with a volume of 1,884,577 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.52) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 776.97.

In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,419.52). In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,419.52). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.67), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,345.47).

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

