Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,146,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,000. RPO LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 57.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter.

MAQC opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

