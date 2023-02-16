Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

