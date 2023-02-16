Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MAKSY stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.00) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.