Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $180.59 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

