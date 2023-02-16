Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Barclays by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Barclays by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Barclays Trading Down 8.4 %

Barclays Profile

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.